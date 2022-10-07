Food, Scoops, and Memories: After Deepak, Will Nirula's Iconic Legacy Live On?

Since food is closely intertwined with memory, Nirula’s was an integral part of our childhood. Growing up in Delhi, it formed a happy triumvirate with the old Moti Mahal in Daryaganj and Karim’s in Purani Dilli for most occasions that called for eating out. I remember being awed by the glitzy ladies who sang on special nights at Moti Mahal and would watch in rapt attention, the man in the impeccably white clothes, dole out mathematically precise portions of qorma from a huge degh at Karim’s.

Nirula’s, from the time it opened in Connaught Place (CP) in 1977, stole a march on these old family favourites for the sheer range of its offerings, the novelty of its menu and the cheerful uncluttered ambience of its restaurants.