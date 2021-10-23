Food for Fundamentalism: How Capitalism & Communalism Rob Our Plate

It all started with the khinni ....

A meandering conversation with my sisters on a family chat led to a poignant lament about forgotten fruits and vegetables. Some whose taste we remembered well and clearly, and some that were simply words for us but we had heard older relatives describe these native or regional species that either had a short shelf life or a peculiar taste liked only by some. Some that are still available, such as the jamun and ber, are unrecognisable in their hybrid plumpness and complete lack of taste.

So here’s our ode to native fruits lost to the genie of hybridisation and market economics and, in the case of the ganderi and fresh sugarcane juice or the humble singhara that grew in ditches, new ideas of health and hygiene .... let’s see if you can recollect the taste and texture of any of these?