Why India Failed to Ensure Kids’ ‘Nutrition’ During COVID Pandemic

Data collated from a recent paper—studying the impact of the Covid19 lockdown in 2020—by Jean Dreze and Anmol Somanchi reflect the grim state of affairs in India’s colossal (mal)nutrition crisis.

In an essay co-authored around April 2020, I had then argued how the ‘hidden costs of this pandemic’ (and the administrative response to it) is likely to be most evident in:

a) the psycho-social costs emerging from the decline in incomes, rising unemployment for India’s most vulnerable population, and

b) the nutritional distribution chart amongst the low social, economic groups (worst impacting women and children).

It seems Dreze and Somanchi’s work, alongside other recent empirical findings, provide evidence for both these ‘hidden costs’ now, more or so for the latter.