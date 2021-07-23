Floods & Wildfires: Don't Blame Only Poorer Countries for Climate Change

The loss of lives to extreme weather events, no matter which part of the world they occur in, is mind-numbing. But it is in our reactions to these events that the fault lines that dominate climate talks stand exposed. There is a perception that the ravages of climate change will hit densely populated coastlines in the developing world and the richer nations will somehow be spared or be able to tackle it. But every disaster has only reminded us, much like the COVID-19 pandemic, that we are living in an increasingly flat world — what happens in Kolkata will also impact Kansas city.

While countries gear up for another round of climate talks in Glasgow this year, the list of climate-related disasters has only been increasing. The year 2021 has already witnessed wildfires in California, a severe heatwave across the United States, and floods in Germany; just recently, parts of China, too, reported apocalyptic scenes of cars floating and being tossed around like pieces of Lego in a swirl of muddy water.

Closer home, the city of Mumbai has been put on alert twice in the last six weeks due to incessant rains and storm surges.