Can Indian Farmers Reap Benefits From Government Subsidies Amid Inflation?

Excluding interest, pensions, and mandatory transfers to state governments, the revised budgetary discretionary expenditure is likely to be Rs 28 lakh crore; enhanced fertiliser subsidy will make up about 8.5% of the revised expenditure. Fertiliser subsidies cost the government only about one-fourth of this year’s expenditure (about Rs. 65-70,000 crore a year) until 2019.

This whirlwind increase in fertiliser subsidy bill is upsetting the fiscal applecart. It also raises several serious questions. Why has the fertiliser subsidy bill gone up so sharply, particularly this year? Will it remain elevated or come down? Is the government’s policy of absorbing increasing fertiliser costs in the best interest of the nation? Let's explore some of these questions.

Since 2016-17, the government budgets fertiliser subsidy fall under two different heads—first, for nitrogenous (N) fertiliser as Urea subsidy and two, for other fertiliser nutrients principally, phosphorus (P) and potash (K) as Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS).

The Urea subsidy regime works effectively as a normative production cost plus a guaranteed return arrangement. The government fixes up the cost per urea bag. Normative cost minus the price per bag realised constitutes the urea subsidy.

For the NBS regime, the government fixes subsidy per kg for three of the fertiliser nutrients N, P, and K and also Sulphur (S). Companies and cooperatives, including government-owned & controlled, sell these fertilisers at prices determined at the behest of the government, taking into consideration the nutrient subsidy.

Fertiliser subsidy expenditure was Rs 66,313 crores in 2016-17 with urea and NBS subsidies amounting to Rs 47,470 crores and Rs 18,843 crores respectively. In 2018-19 also, the fertiliser subsidy bill was only marginally higher at Rs 70,605 crores. Urea subsidy rose somewhat in 2019-20 to Rs 54,755 crores which raised the total fertiliser subsidy bill to Rs 81,122 crores.