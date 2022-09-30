Feminism Or Fascism: Which Side Is Italy's First Female Prime Minister On?

Mind it, nobody really thinks we'll see again in the streets of Rome-- a black shirts march, nobody really thinks, not even the chief of Democratic Party, that Giorgia will change our democratic regime. But because of that past, never truly renegade if not by her by many of her sodals, I am hurt like many Italians, by her unfortunately deserved victory, a victory granted to her by the democracy.

I'm hurt because the woman, the mother, the Christian and the Italian Giorgia, stands for everything I despise, against everything I've been fighting my whole life. I'm just hoping that she will not try to change the law 194, the much-discussed law on abortion following the lead of US, Poland or Hungary.

But, to be fair,Giorgia succeded, against all odds, because, before being right-wing, she is a woman first. And she succeded for all the reasons that occasionally make a woman stand out in this male-dominated country. She succeded for her invincible perseverance, the strength to come out of the suburbs. For the commitment she showed in studying and always be on the point (a point that makes me cringe, but still).