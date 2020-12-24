‘COVID Didn’t Break Fashion Industry — It Exposed A Broken System’

With exponential store closures, brands going bankrupt, absence of supplier protection, factory workers being furloughed, and hidden potency for revenge shopping, 2020 seemed like the beginning of a dystopian end for the glittering fashion world.
The fashion industry, by definition, includes stakeholders involved with the design, production, manufacturing, distribution, consumption, and disposal of raw materials, clothing, textile, accessories, and footwear.
To foster ease in exposing the effect of the pandemic, we divide a simple fashion supply chain into three phases:
In response to the unraveling industry hit by the pandemic, the ILO (International Labor Organization) asked brands to endorse a non-binding ‘COVID-19 Action Plan for the Garment Industry’ publicly. The plan included maintaining open communication lines with suppliers, providing direct support to factories, and paying for finished and partially-finished goods.
On the production floor, it is common for workers to meet targets by producing 80 to 90 pieces every 23 minutes, as per research conducted by Indonesia’s Sedane Labor Resource Center. To avoid missing their targets, employees do unpaid overtime work and regularly avoid going to the bathroom, which has serious health consequences such as high urinary tract infections and improper menstrual hygiene. In India, the Thomson Reuters Foundation found that female factory workers were even given unmarked pills illegally to help with period pain. When repeatedly used over a long time, this medication can lead to side effects such as depression, anxiety, uterine fibroid tumors, and even miscarriages.
Tied by this common cause, those passionate about the fashion industry’s abysmal working conditions amplified their voices and asked the right questions via the #WhoMadeMyClothes initiative. While the pandemic built empathy amongst global citizens, a lot has to be done to encourage a non-vulnerable fashion supply chain.
‘Slow fashion’ is an intelligent yet important plea to move away from the disastrous effects of non-sustainable fast fashion. It has found its support from industry leaders, such as Giorgio Armani or Ellen MacArthur. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a proponent of the circular economy, launched the Make Fashion Circular initiative that promotes clothes made from renewable material and turning old clothes into new ones. This initiative has already brought together brands such as GAP, Burberry, H&M, Nike, and Stella McCartney, together.
In fact, the water required to create one leather shoe is equal to 4 times that of a cotton t-shirt, and one pair of jeans is equal to 3 times that of the same cotton t-shirt.
On an individual level, here’s what we can do to keep our planet-friendly footprint high.
The pandemic has offered enough time for the fashion industry to slow down and think beyond just extending an identity and individual expression to its end consumers. It is an opportunity to re-evaluate industry practices, streamline, and coordinate efforts to prioritise sustainable and strengthened business supply chains. Investing in a sustainable future seems like the only foolproof option for ensuring the triple bottom line – People, Profits, and Planet as well as the Purpose of the global fashion industry.
(Devieka Gautam is passionate about wow-ing customers and building BRANDxHOOD, an online media-tech company that empowers brands to become customer-centric. You can reach out to her @BRANDxHOOD on Instagram. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
Published: undefined