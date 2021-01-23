Fashion & Faith: Here’s How Religion Influences How We Dress

6 January 2021— when hundreds of Trump supporters marched upon the US Capitol in Washington DC, tearing down the greatest symbol of modern democracy — will decidedly go down in history as the day of great American shame. And yet, it is possible that in the funny, unpredictable ways that the Internet functions, the most potent public memory of that day might be that of Jake Angeli, or rather his fashion choices of that day.

Angeli , also known as ‘QAnon Shaman’, ‘ Shaman’ and ‘Yellowstone Wolf, was the heavily tattooed, bare-bodied white man, who wore face paint, a fur-trimmed headdress, fake horns, carried a ‘spear’ and seemed to have led the insurrection from the front.