Delhi Farmers’ Rally: What Police Did & What They Should Have Done

We are given to understand that on 24 January, when the police gave them permission to hold the tractor rally, an agreement was reached on holding the rally at specified locations near the three borders and not enter other parts of the city.

It has been reported that some of them started before the agreed-upon time. It has also been reported that some of them drove on prohibited routes. This was quite expected and if the police had not anticipated this and prepared for it, it is incompetence.

In this age of instant communication, there cannot be an argument that the police learnt of this only when the protesting farmers entered Delhi. The moment they learnt that some people had deviated from the prescribed route, they should have put up ‘effective barricades’ in several layers. The barricading used was not effective.