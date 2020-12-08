What Modi Govt Can Learn From 1988 Farmers’ Siege Of Delhi

In the 1984 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won an unprecedented 404 seats (numerical coincidence – BJP won 303) and further increased its tally when polls in Punjab and Assam were held later (the situation was volatile in December 1984). Due to numbers being stacked in its favour, the coterie around the prime minister, and he himself too, were of the view that the ruling party could not get unhinged from power.

As a result, the hubris-driven political elite ignored the straws in the wind and paid no thought to developments. The ruling party paid dearly by concluding that hitherto unknown leaders, who steered the movement, had no capacity to pose a challenge to the government.