Farmers’ Delhi Protest: How Does One Write For A Revolution? 

Alongside the religious chant of “Wahe guruji da khalsa, wahe guruji di fateh (O God’s one, victory to God)”, the atheist anti-colonialist Bhagat Singh is inspiring the revolt in a free democratic India.

Protests rely on words as much as on intent. Reports claim that songwriters had, in fact, prepared the blueprint for the farmers’ agitation. While some verses spoke of the betrayal by the government, a random few were more blasé about replacing the spade with the gun, and chopping off the feet of any outsider who dared to step on their land.