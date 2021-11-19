After a Year of Demonising Farmers, Indian Media Is Now Trying To Save Face

After having demonised the protesting farmers for a year, after calling them ‘Andolanjeevi’, ‘Khalistani’, ‘terrorists’ in high-decibel propaganda on prime-time shows and on debate panels, news channels on Friday were at a loss. They were reduced to quoting reactions and the Prime Minister’s remarks from his own speech because the foul narrative so far being endorsed was suddenly turned on its head – by none other than Modi himself.

“Paksh Bol Raha Jeet, Vipaksh bol Raha Haar,” (government says ‘victory’, opposition says ‘defeat’) screamed a confusing (or confused?) title on one of India’s most prominent news channels.

“Anndata ke sammaan me sabse bada faisla,” (the biggest decision for our providers) said another.