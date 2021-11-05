Fabindia, Sabyasachi, and the ‘Moral’ Question Facing Indian Consumers

Recent events with brands like Manyavar, CEAT, Fabindia, Dabur Fem, and Sabyasachi – with their ads being called ‘anti-Hindu’ and Ministers threatening legal action in some cases – have led to prime-time debates on NDTV, 'important' op-ed pieces such as this one, and living-room discussions on “Are brands being battered by the moral police?”, “Should brands have taken down their ads?”, and “Why did brands make the ads if they only wanted to take them down?”

Some find it extreme that legal measures are necessary to ‘tackle’ ads featuring men and women leaning on each other wearing black-and-gold threads. But some others can easily explain what’s wrong with the ads: “As per Sanatan culture,” tweeted one Monica Singh about the Manyavar ad that touched upon a Hindu wedding ritual called ‘Kanyadaan’, “the parents of a girl who get an opportunity of ‘Kanyadaan’ are considered to be fortunate #Boycott_Manyavar”.