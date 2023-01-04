Even As SC Declares Demonetisation As Legal, Was The Govt's 2016 Decision Right?

For anything to be a valid and nationally accepted unit of exchange, it needs to be recognised by the law. Once such objects get legal recognition, they become legal tenders and can be used to purchase goods and services or settle public debt. In other words, they are lawfully “monetised”.

In India, bank notes and coins are the only legitimate forms of legal tenders. The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act) vests the Central government with the power to declare any bank note as no longer being a legal tender by issuing a notification.

As such, on 8 November 2016, the Central government instructed the citizens to exchange both the notes for the new currencies within the next two days, barring certain exceptions.