Elizabeth II to Charles III: What Do Indians in UK Think of Queen and Monarchy?

Indians, not only from India but Uganda and east Africa found a successful and flourishing career here. Lord Dolar Popat who came from Uganda and is today a life peer told me, “As a young boy I remember hearing of the Queen and her dedication to her people. I did not imagine then to have the pleasure of meeting the Queen and see first-hand the love she had for people and her ability to remember the many countries she visited throughout her lifetime. Many years later I had the fortune to serve in Her Majesty's Government as Minister of the Crown, and the first British Indian Lord in Waiting.

“No other figure has been known and respected throughout the world as much as the Queen. Let us all remember the impact she has had on our lives and celebrating the amazing life she has led.”

Even though I am not a Royalist but the Queen, who, through the years became the nation’s granny, and the love for her spread across countries. She will always have a special place in the hearts of people no matter which country they originated from.

As Lord Popat said, “Today the UK, the Commonwealth and the whole world mourn the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Her Majesty is the personification of our nation’s great history. The Elizabethan age – as it will be known – will reflect her commitment to her people, her dedication to duty and her unwavering resolve which made her the perfect monarch for the people and the times she led”.