Election in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Banned Outfits Contest, Public Curbed

The good old Jamaat-ud-Dawa—whose chief is, in theory, under arrest—is contesting elections under the name of 'United Kashmir Movement', while the anti-Shia terrorist group Sipah-e-Sahaba is contesting under the name of Rah-e-Haq Party.

The banned organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan—the one asking for the beheading and expulsion of French Ambassador—was allotted the symbol of 'crane' to contest elections by the Election Commission of Kashmir.

The lists were available on internet until June when the Ministry of Interior of POK banned their participation under the Terrorism Act. The same Terrorism Act is generally used to prevent, both in PoK and Gilgit Baltisan, dissenters to contest elections and to jail and torture human rights activists, students and journalists.

Needless to say, nobody banned JUD or Sipah-e-Sahaba. Their goons are everywhere, like JeM goons, and have a capillary control on the territory.