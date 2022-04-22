Earth Day: Delhi’s Towering Landfills are a Monument to Govts’ Failures

Any person who visits Delhi for the first time in their life will be amazed by the presence of three ‘hills’ at prominent and noticeable locations in Delhi. Yes, ‘hills’, you read it right, in a city that is right in the middle of the Indo-Gangetic plains.

But there are a few factors that differentiate these three hills from ones that we find in India’s picturesque hill stations. First, while the other hills are made of rock, Delhi’s are made of rotting waste. Second, while fresh air and the chirping of birds accompany other hills, Delhi’s are characterised by a putrid smell and the decaying carcasses of animals. Third, and, perhaps, the most crucial difference is that while most hills are made from natural orogenic processes, the ones in Delhi are man-made – they are ‘landfills’.