India’s Drunk Driving Menace: Will Road Safety Remain A Myth Amidst Bumpy Laws?

The crash occurred when the two cars, a BMW and a Mahindra Thar, were racing in Kottekkad. The Thar while attempting to overtake the BMW, crashed into the taxi coming from the opposite direction. While the Thar driver was handed over to the police, the passengers in the car ran away and the BMW sped away.

According to news reports, the driver of the BMW is the son of a prominent jeweller in Thrissur who remains absconding. The Thar driver has been identified as Ayyanthole resident Sherin Neelankavil who was in police custody and was found to be heavily intoxicated during the medical evaluation.

Neelankavil has been charged with Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) citing culpable homicide not amounting to murder to face imprisonment for life or for a term that may extend to ten years amongst other charges, but has since been released on bail. In such cases, bail is the rule and retention is an exception.