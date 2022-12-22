Does Indian States' Revival Of Old Pension Scheme Make For A Financial Disaster?

The NPS system was introduced in the country in 2004 after considerable studies and discussions by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This was a significant plank of the larger Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) package brought in those challenging times.

The NPS system got implemented in almost all the states during 2004-2008 under the leadership of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took enormous personal interest to make this pivot happen.

States' finances became healthier as a consequence.

The NPS system made the government’s pension liabilities determinate and much lower in longer-term assessed actuarially.

FRBM laws brought in by all the states in the same period ensured that the state governments started living within prudential fiscal limits. States could claw back from the brink of bankruptcy.

States, despite the shocks of the global financial crisis in 2008-2010 and Covid-19 epidemic in 2020-22, have managed to live within their fiscal deficit limits of 3% of GSDP for almost 15 years.

The New OPS model surrenders all fiscal gains

The orders issued by the Governments of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have following principal features: