Does Indian Government’s Education Policy Also Come With an ‘Anti-Minority’ Tag?

At a time when students and researchers from minority communities carved out a strong voice for themselves which could raise itself against each and every attempt on part of the ruling dispensation to implement its project of majoritarianism, the rolling back of MANF raises questions about the secular commitments of the Indian state itself.

This step is a further blow to the constitutionally guaranteed secular welfarism of the state which entrusted all its citizens irrespective of their religious identity, the right to socio-economic security. It not only compromises the ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ credentials of the Indian state as the most loved to be hated words of Indian political discourse these days but also sets precedent for further attacks on the idea of Social Justice as well.

Other than MANF, several other fellowships are given by the government to provide financial support to researchers from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Persons with Disabilities. The discontinuation of MANF opens floodgates for withdrawal of government’s responsibilities towards facilitating the educational aspirations of all kinds of marginalised sections.

The overlapping argument can be further utilised for scrapping of all these fellowships to argue that Junior Research Fellowship covers all social groups and therefore, no ‘special’ and ‘additional’ fellowships are required for supporting research prospects of students from disadvantaged groups.