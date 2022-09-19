Does India Really Vitiate Pakistan’s Relationship with Afghanistan?

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is a distinguished former Pakistani diplomat who served as a Foreign Secretary. He is currently the Director-General of the Institute of Strategic Studies(ISSI) in Islamabad which publishes research papers and books for policymakers around the world.

Chaudhry is cerebral and urbane who evokes respect for his professionalism among his interlocutors, including some Indian diplomats. He also occasionally writes columns in newspapers and the prestigious Pakistani daily Dawn recently published one expressing his anguish on the attitudes of the Afghan people towards Pakistan.