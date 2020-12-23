Do Labour Reforms Empower or Weaken Workers’ Rights and Safety?

a. The Code on Wages does not talk about the informal sector even though most workers are employed in this sector. The formula for calculating minimum wages is also incredibly outdated, and does not take many factors into account.

b. The Code on Social Security covers gig workers, home-based workers, platform workers, etc., but does not cover workers in certain mines, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and beedi workers. There are no schemes for laid-off, retrenched, or unemployed workers. Further, while the Code covers occupational diseases, its Schedule is very different from the Schedule of Occupational Diseases in the OSHWC Code.

c. In the OSHWC Code, there are no protections for domestic work, the informal sector, seasonal or family migration, and specifically against physical/sexual violence for women workers. It allows the employment of adolescents in places where hazardous or toxic substances/procedures are in use. There also appears to be a direct contradiction in the matter of debt recovery: The Code says that a migrant worker’s debt is extinguished on finishing employment, but the Code of Wages explicitly states that any advance given must come from the first wage.