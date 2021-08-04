DNA Technology Bill: State Overreach And An Assault On Privacy

The Bill provides vast powers to the state but does little to contain its discretion. For instance, Clause 29(2) states that information relating to a person’s DNA profile contained in the suspects’/undertrials’/offenders’ index “shall be communicated only to the authorised person”. Apart from the fact that the person does not have a right to access their own DNA profile, the Bill does not even define the term “authorised persons”. This leaves open the door for unchecked sharing of such sensitive personal data. Without restrictions on sharing such sensitive data, the DNA Data Bank can always be linked with other surveillance or facial recognition tech systems without any public knowledge, transparency, accountability, or oversight.

Additionally, amidst the global debate on the regulation of the collection, storage, and use of DNA data, there is growing consensus on the need for safeguards to ensure the destruction of DNA samples and the deletion of DNA profiles of innocent people. However, the present Bill reverses the presumption of innocence by mandating the permanent storage of DNA data obtained under all categories, including those obtained from a criminal investigation. It fails to provide adequate timelines for retention and/or deletion of data, instead relying on the vague phraseology that “the information contained in the crime scene index shall be retained”.

This may even result in a situation where an individual’s data, when collected from a crime scene, finds its way to the DNA Data Bank without explicit consent. While there is an application process for any suspect who has been acquitted to seek removal of their samples, there is no verification mechanism to verify the data has really been purged.