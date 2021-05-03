Stalin’s Long Road to Victory: How Hindutva Forces Were Kept Out

The long wait is over. MK Stalin will — at long last — become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a post that had been eluding him for at least two decades. First, because his father Muthuvel Karunanidhi was still on the scene, and then because arch rival J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK had kept his party DMK at bay for two consecutive elections.

Now fully out of his father’s shadow, and in the absence of Jayalalithaa on the other side, Stalin’s success in leading DMK back to power after a 10-year break seemed almost a given. Though it has not been the sort of landslide that pre-poll and exit poll surveys had indicated, the DMK and its allies have gained a comfortable majority, with the DMK itself clearing the half-way mark of 118.