Delhi Police’s Toolkit Case: Does Any of It Make Sense?

The Delhi Police have sought to justify the charge during the bail hearing on 20 February by saying that the toolkit also references content by Poetic Justice Foundation and Genocide Watch that are critical of India.

Again, the Kedar Nath Singh judgment is quite clear that “criticism of public measures or comment on Government action, however strongly worded, would be within reasonable limits and would be consistent with the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression.”

During the bail hearing, they sought to draw attention to other posts by Poetic Justice Foundation and comments by its founders Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal that indicate Khalistani links and sympathies. Poetic Justice Foundation is not a banned organisation in India and had not been denounced in any way by the government till the FIR was registered.

The police also claim that US-based journalist Pieter Friedrich is somehow involved with the toolkit (he is supposed to be one of the people who could be tagged for supporting tweets about the protests) and that he, too, has Khalistani links. Friedrich has not been declared a terrorist under the UAPA or a proclaimed offender under any law or in any way been publicly censured by Indian authorities.