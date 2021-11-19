Do We Need a Presumption of Malice in FIRs Against Journalists Critical of Govt?

Every time a criminal case is slapped against a journalist for being critical of the government or a politician or for just questioning an official narrative, we enter a familiar routine.

There's the shock expressed online, and maybe even at the local press club. The lamentations about freedom of speech. The warnings about chilling effects. The Editors Guild of India issues a statement about the need for a free press.

Then come the articles from legal journalists with comments from experts about how the cases don't make sense. The opeds from the senior advocates and retired judges decrying misuse of the law, the retired police officers shaking their heads about what the police are doing.

After that, or in parallel, the court cases. If there have been arrests, bail proceedings in the lower courts. If no arrests yet, then requests for protection from arrest, the "no coercive action" pleas in the high court, plus the petition to quash the FIR.

Unless they're Siddique Kappan or Kishorechandra Wangkhem or heaven forbid, a Kashmiri journalist, the journalist will generally get protection from arrest or bail.