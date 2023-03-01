Diplomacy or Direct Action in India-Us Ties — What Will Blinken Tell Jaishankar?

Since the G20 foreign ministers will be constrained by divisions and unable to move the needle towards a joint communique, New Delhi and Washington will engage in other formats, work on their bilateral agenda and do what can be done.

During his two-day visit, Blinken will discuss the newly launched US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies or iCET, arrangements for a possible Modi visit this summer, and participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of India, Japan, and Australia who together constitute the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or the Quad.

If all goes well, the four ministers will be on a panel at the annual Raisina Dialogue organised by the Observer Research Foundation with support from India’s foreign office. The ministers are expected to highlight the progress made in providing humanitarian aid, and vaccines, and improving security in the Indo-Pacific with new initiatives on maritime domain awareness. The maritime space needs constant monitoring of security threats, besides sharing data on illegal shipping, port activity, and trade flows.

As a group of democracies, the Quad countries want to maintain a “free and open” Indo-Pacific code for preventing Chinese dominance in the region. They offer an alternate model of development and existence compared to the Chinese template of dominance and dictation.