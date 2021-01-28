Can Digital Voter ID ‘Harm’ India’s Election Process & Democracy?

The Election Commission’s (EC) new proposal for a digital voter ID has underpinnings that are yet to be understood, and certainly is more significant a move than is apparent prima facie.

The proposed digital voter ID bears risks that need greater understanding. The Election Commission has started to issue Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Cards (E-EPIC) since 25 January, and these will be used in the forthcoming assembly elections in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. This card is in addition to the traditional voter ID card that the EC has already issued to voters in physical form. One can access the relevant information by visiting the EC website.