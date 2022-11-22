Digital India: How A US-based App Safeguards Women's Health In Rural Communities

A few days later, the duo again revisited the center to report that the rashes were gone and the baby was doing well. A simple no medication solution. The mother-in-law also went on to advise other mothers at the Anganwadi in the community to break free of this practice of using the coarse cloth that led to the problem.

Not far away in another remote area, Priya Kumari developed a high fever during her B-Ed exams. A local doctor diagnosed it as malaria and medicated her accordingly but the fever did not subside. She went back to the doctor who suggested admission and put her on a drip for three days but after she left the hospital, the fever recurred.

After two ineffective treatments despite physical examinations, she decided to go in for a telephonic consultation through e-Sanjeevani. The doctor who did a detailed questioning and diagnosis was sitting far away, could not physically examine her but prescribed medication based on her questions and the answers.

Although not very convinced of what the outcome might be after two bad experiences, Kumari took the medication and was both surprised and overjoyed to find her fever did not return.