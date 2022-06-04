Modi’s 8 Years: ‘Digital India’, But at the Cost of Citizens’ Data & Privacy

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government observed its eighth anniversary on 30 May 2022 with the kind of celebratory media blitz one may have anticipated. Amidst the feverish analysis of promises made, kept and exceeded, a flagship governance programme, Digital India, finds itself on the fringes of the government’s celebratory priorities.

A critical analysis of Digital India over the last eight years is vital. Digital infrastructure underpins almost every activity today, be it communication, banking, health, learning, governance or entertainment.