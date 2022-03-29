Despite Poll Victory, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha Tally Is Likely to Drop

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in four states has given rise to hope amongst its supporters that it could lead to the strengthening of the party in the Rajya Sabha, thus enabling a smooth passage for contentious and pending promises, such as the Uniform Civil Code.

As many as 75 members are up for retirement this year, while eight seats are vacant, including four from Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the 75, elections for 13 seats are due on 31 March. Members from Assam (two), Himachal (one), Kerala (three), Nagaland (one) and Tripura (one) are retiring on 2 April, while five members from Punjab are retiring on 9 April.

The newly elected AAP has won all the five seats unopposed in Punjab, thanks to its mammoth victory in state elections. The composition of the Rajya Sabha is such that the party in power at the centre seldom has a majority in the Upper House. In fact, the last time any party had even 100+ seats in the Rajya Sabha was in 1988-90, when Congress had 108 MPs.