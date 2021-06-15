Despite Noises, Yogi Comfortably Placed in UP If No Third Wave

1. Rivalry between Rajputs/Thakurs and Brahmins can mar its prospects. The CM is a Thakur. The Brahmin lobby alleges Yogi has given important positions to Thakurs in the administration. A section is also unhappy with the alleged encounter of Vikas Dubey. Brahmins, in the past, have backed Mayawati’s BSP. They love to play the role of kingmakers. The party needs to strike a fine balance between the two communities as it needs the support of both.

2. NYOBCs are not a homogeneous voting block. It consists of various sub-caste groups, each having a different social identity and needs/aspirations. Kurmis are unhappy with the Modi dispensation due to the denial of a central cabinet position to Anupriya Patel. O P Rajbhar, who was removed from ministry in 2019, categorically said that his party SBSP would not ally with the BJP in 2022. It is a difficult task to keep all these sub-groups in good humour.

3. In state elections, where the BJP is in power, the Modi factor doesn’t work as people vote based on the performance of the incumbent government. BJP recorded a 50% vote share in the 2019 general elections. One-third of this was on account of the Modi factor. This leaves BJP’s core vote share at 33% in UP, which is not in its comfort zone despite a low index of Opposition unity.

4. To top it all, there is the scar of the second wave of COVID that impacted so many lives and livelihoods in the state. The situation is much better now, though.