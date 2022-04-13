Deoghar Ropeway Accident: IAF’s Helicopter Rescue Raises Important Questions

One of the pioneers of the vertical lift, Igor Sikorsky, once said: “If you are in trouble anywhere in the world, an airplane can fly over and drop flowers, but a helicopter can land and save your life.” Sadly, this was not to be for two victims of a cable car accident who fell to their death after being picked up by the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) rescue helicopters.

As per a tweet put out by the IAF’s official Twitter handle, “IAF carried out rescue of stranded passengers on the Trikut Hills ropeway in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on 11 & 12 Apr 22. #IAF Mi-17V5 & ALH Mk III heptrs flew 28 sorties & 26 hrs during this activity.” (sic)

The next tweet in the thread read as follows: “35 passengers from 10 cable cars were evacuated in this extremely challenging operation. #IAF deeply regrets the loss of two lives during the rescue missions.”