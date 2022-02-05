Delhi’s Unauthorised Colonies: An Issue Only for the Election Season?

With much fanfare, the Union government launched the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister – Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) scheme through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to confer property ownership or transfer/mortgage rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The timing of the launch and implementation of the scheme coincided with the run-up to the Delhi state elections of 2020.

Till October 2021, according to an official statement, around 4,37,255 PM-UDAY registrations were made on the portal and 87,275 applications were submitted. Out of these, 30,717 applications have been disposed of.