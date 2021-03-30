Fight Over Delhi: Will NCT Law Give BJP ‘Soul’ of Indian Politics?

At midnight on 14 August 1947, Nehru stirred the conscience of the nation from the magnificent Parliament building (sadly, soon to be replaced) with his Tryst with Destiny speech where he invoked the necessities of ‘prosperous, democratic and progressive nation’ – 3 simple lodestar words, that still need constant reflection, reminding and reiteration, 73 years since.

Dispassionately introspecting on parameters of prosperity, democracy and progress — two-thirds of India still lives in painful poverty with less than USD 2 a day, the global indices for the health of democracy suggest a worrisome slide, and on the parameter of ‘progressive’, not a day passes without the sanctified intimidations of revisionism to the ‘ways of the glorious past’!