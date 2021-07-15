Rohingya Camp Fire Aftermath: No Decent Living Condition, Harassment Continues

Around 3:30 am the fire was brought under control, but there was nothing left. Everyone managed to locate their loved ones, but dozens, including children and elders, sustained injuries. Most of the 53 affected families were unable to save much from the fire, not even crucial personal documents like refugee cards.

This would be a shocking event in its own right, but it is not isolated.

This is the third time the camp has had a fire within this year alone. On the previous two occasions it was brought under control, but on 12 June everything was destroyed.

Just three years earlier, in April 2018, the camp was entirely burnt down and the 50 Rohingya families living there – including my own – lost everything. It nearly killed me, as my door was locked, and I struggled to get out.