‘Delhi vs Farmers’: Here’s Why ‘War-Like’ Fortification Is Absurd

The rural peasantry of Punjab and Haryana have given too much blood for the nation to be asked to re-prove their patriotism — as the wounds of Partition, flawed ‘two-nation’ theory and their sacrifices in the Armed Forces of India, run especially and disproportionately high, for those from these two states. Therefore, the intermittent and way-too-infrequent pictures of policemen and protesting farmers breaking bread together at the protest sites, were naturally moving and reassuring to an itchy populace that sometimes opines way too fast and way too casually, about ‘others’.

However for those who do indeed fly any unwarranted flag, commit violence (especially against the ‘Uniform’, which is freighted with incalculable significance) or express any opinion to the diminishment of the constitution or to the sovereignty and integrity of India (making a fine distinction between the nation and the dispensation, is key), should not escape the legal consequences of their actions or mal-intent. Period.

All stakeholders need to pull-back literally and figuratively, with hitherto unseen dignity and respect afforded to the other. Such sensitive engagements cannot be outsourced to others; the sheer scale, import and impact of the ensuing impasse begs the direct participation and touch of the highest executive office — political diatribe and one-upmanship can wait. It is equally incumbent on the protesting farmers to desist from allowing partisan elements of the opposition parties to define the narrative, as that can sully and infect the discourse with their own narrow agendas. This isolationist approach should also extend to any religious or caste-leaders, as the farmer movement is supposedly, above the same.