‘We Felt Hopeless & Wanted To Go To Delhi’: Punjabi Farmers In US

1913’s Alien Land Act of California prevented Sikhs and other Asians from owning land. It was illegal for Indian men to marry white women, but it was legal for brown races to mix. Punjabi men, away from their home and families, married Hispanic women making Punjabi-Mexican marriages common in California. The Hispanic women were allowed to own land. With sheer hard work, these enterprising Punjabi immigrants became owners of huge parcels of land.

US citizenship still eluded them.