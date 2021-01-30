Farmers’ Protest: ‘I’m Indian & Sikh. Stop Calling Us Khalistanis’

Khalistan is an idea whose time will never come, definitely not today, nor tomorrow nor ever. Pakistan’s dream of a de-hyphenated Indian-Sikh identity never got the kind of traction it hoped for even in the darkest of days, because Punjab chose India and put to bed a dark and bloody chapter in its history. To think that a stray poster or key chain of a dead terrorist implies a deeper rooted problem or sentiment in Punjab, that too in the year 2021, is reflective of an “embarrassing neurosis” – to quote Shekhar Gupta from his National Interest column back in 2019. Therefore, to repeatedly call into question the choices of a majority of Sikhs, who have and will continue to serve their country with pride, by labelling them as ‘separatists’ — is shameful.