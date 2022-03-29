Delhi Civic Bodies Bill: A Step By BJP-Led Centre to Wrest All Power?

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “jeet ka chauka” (a boundary of wins) on 10 March 2022 in distant states like Goa and Manipur, besides Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there appears to be some panic among India’s highest political echelons. How else does one explain the bizarre manner in which the Central government intervened to defer elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) due in April 2022?

On 9 March, the State Election Commission of Delhi (SEC) had called a press conference at 5.00 pm to announce the schedule for elections to the North, South and East MCDs. At 4.00 pm it received a diktat from the Union government to postpone the polls since it intended to unify the three corporations into one.