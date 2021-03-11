Delhi CM’s ‘Ram Rajya’ Bid: What Explains Kejriwal’s ‘Shift’?

Is secularism truly dead and buried in the country? There was a time when the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru objected to the then President of India Rajendra Prasad going to attend the inauguration of the Somnath Temple. His logic was that India is a secular country and the head of the republic should not be seen attending a religious function. Rajendra Prasad did not listen to Nehru. He attended the function which led to a debate over whether or not religion should be confined to the private space and whether or not the State should not involve itself in any capacity.

But the world has changed since then. That definition of secularism holds no meaning today. Mixing religion with politics is the new normal. And no one party is to blame for this; every party shares the blame. The most recent example is the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee reciting the Chandi Path from a political platform, and some time ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proclaimed in his speech in the Assembly that he is a ‘Ram bhakt’.