Defence Budget 2023-24: Neither Here nor There

The meagre increase in the military's capital budget is disheartening for military planners, who can see their fiscal room for manoeuvre shrinking. The navy, in particular, is bound to be affected, as it has some major platforms in the pipeline. The procurement of Rafale-M jets for the aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and Project-75I for submarine acquisition will almost certainly be on hold this year. The air force, too, will have to delay plans for acquiring more fighter planes and upgrading existing Sukhoi jets.

Apparently, the high pension budget is a key reason for the reduced allocation to defence. The pension outlay has been increased this year to Rs 1.38 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.19 lakh crore in FY 2022-2023, owing mainly to the announcement of the implementation of "one-rank-one-pension." The government seems to have anticipated the impact of pensions, which is why it introduced the "Agniveer" scheme last year as a way of cutting the salary and pension bill of the armed forces. Yet, the services’ committed liabilities are many, and it appears unlikely there will be much left for fresh acquisitions.