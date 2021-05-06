J&K Leader Ashraf Sehrai Dies: Will India-Pak Ties Be Put to Test?

Originally from a village in the border district of Kupwara, Sehrai was living in Baghat, an upscale neighbourhood in Srinagar, at the time of his arrest in 2020.

“We would talk to him once a week. During my last conversation with him, he said he was feeling very weak. He complained about the poor diet,” Mujahid said. “Yesterday (4 May), we received a called from District Jail Udhampur at around 6 PM. The caller told us that my father's situation had worsened and that he had been shifted to District Hospital, Udhampur. They told us he had a stomach upset and was suffering. Later, we learned that he was referred to GMC Jammu. We booked a ticket and immediately reached Jammu.”

At the time of talking to this reporter, Mujahid had been waiting for two hours outside the mortuary. “They have not shown his body to us yet,” he said.

Media reports in Srinagar have quoted family sources saying that Sehrai will be buried in his ancestral village in Lolab in Kupwara.