Dear PM Modi, As Navy Gets New Nishan, Give Them More Aircraft Carriers, Too

Force structures are derived from a national strategy or grand strategy. In the least, a white paper or doctrine for national security that clearly specifies the plan for ensuring defence of India is required. We celebrated 75 Independence Days without such a paper. Left to their own, the services have hobbled along, charting their own blueprints with rough guidelines from political leadership. At the tactical level, it comes down to capabilities and the numbers in which they must be fielded.

Numbers in every capital acquisition in defence are calculated based on many considerations, including units required on the frontline plus a maintenance reserve (MR). Then a factor for peacetime losses / exigencies must also be added. War brings its own unknowns, but one thing is noteworthy: if you need two carriers to fight a war or maintain peace, there has to be a third in reserve.

Maintenance reserves for aircraft—however underestimated and under-reported—are instructive. For a country like ours that imports whole or parts from all over the world, it could range anything between 15-20% to even 100% in certain cases. It’s a number no technocrat would want to acknowledge, but penny-packet acquisitions have been the bane of Indian defence.

An aircraft carrier is a living breathing micro-city, domicile to thousands of disciplines, all of which exist for the singular reason of maintaining required sorties rates of the air group. If past and present air group maintenance reserves are anything to go by, we should be looking at acquiring two aircraft to keep one flying. The host ship will of course have its own maintenance demands that are much lower than individual air group reserves. But when it comes to a prime asset or ‘centre of gravity’ like an aircraft carrier, decimals can neither be eye-balled or rounded off. There is no such thing as half a carrier.