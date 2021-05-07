Darkness in Delhi: A Cheerful Acceptance of Sacrifices

It’s possible to miss a city while still living in it. Delhi in particular has nostalgia woven through it — the cities it used to be, in previous centuries, still add to its allure. Since the pandemic began, even more recent years fold into that rosier past.

Between the social media posts amplifying an SOS or sharing grief and condolences, I keep seeing images of Delhi from less fraught times: A tomb at sunset, a crowd eating chaat near Jama Masjid.

I’ve come to miss not just the grand idea of Delhi – as a place of gardens and architecture, of poets and flaneurs, both historical and mythical – but even its regular friction, strangers rubbing shoulders, a potential community at this cosmopolitan crossroads.