Dance of Communal Divide at Gujarat’s Syncretic Garba

This is where Khairunnisa Shaikh and Mujahid Nafees live. “It was difficult for me. I grew up until my 20’s in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda area in a mixed neighbourhood where Hindus and Muslims used to visit one another, celebrate all festivals, especially Garba, Diwali, and Eid," Khairunnisa said.

“Our family had to move to Juhapura after our home in Chandkheda was burned down by mobs. From a mixed neighbourhood to a Muslim ghetto was a difficult transition. My friends and I continued to go for Garba in traditional attire, though not frequently like in the past, and some of the old people in Juhapura didn’t appreciate this much. They didn’t object very strongly, but appeared more worried,” she added.

Asked about the saffron brigade's charge of love jihad charge during Garba, Khairunnisa quipped, “Do people of any religion fall in love only during the nine days of Navratri, leave alone inter-community relations? We have taken it in our stride – so those who have been going for Garba will still go, maybe less frequently.”