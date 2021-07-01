China's 'Post-Dalai Lama' Plan: India Needs a Clear Tibet Policy

Geopolitically, India may face some challenges if a puppet Dalai Lama pops up from China. Not only India but the whole Himalayan region.

It is highly possible that China could use the 'Dalai Lama Institution' as a political weapon to stretch their claws in these regions. China is well versed in creating narratives that even history can't trace.

In order to avoid such consequences, the current Dalai Lama — with foreseeable vision — hints that he would be reborn in a free country — many guess Taiwan as he traveled there several times.

Noted Tibetologist Claude Arpi thinks the rebirth will happen in a free country. According to him, Ladakh would be an interesting alternative because that will keep him close to Tibetan and Himalayan devotees. The Dalai Lama said that he would consult the high lamas of Tibetan Buddhist traditions and Tibetans whether the institution should continue or not.

The Dalai Lama's advice to the search committee should the institution continue goes thus:

"I shall leave clear written instructions about this. Bear in mind that, apart from the reincarnation recognised through such legitimate methods, no recognition or acceptance should be given to a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People’s Republic of China."