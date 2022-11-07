J&K’s Public Outreach: Can Culture, Lit Fests Replacing Militancy, Bring Change?

Throughout the month of October, Kashmir valley hosted a number of public outreach programs including cultural and literary festivals some of which were organised privately and many by the army, police and the civil administration.

The aim of these programs, organisers and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) say, was to promote “feelings of positivity” and increase the youth engagement with a vision of fostering the “spirit of national integration.”

On 11 October, the Army organised Jashn-e-Bahara Festival in the Avantipura town in the South Kashmir district of Pulwama where senior members from the Indian army and civil administration felicitated meritorious students for their academic excellence.

On 13 October, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) unveiled the teaser of a music show ‘The Beats of J&K’. The program that was launched by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, aimed “to inspire budding artists to exhibit their distinguished skills, giving a much-needed push to local art forms in singing, dancing, and allied disciplines.”

In the same week, the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Indian Army and the Jammu Tourism came together to organise the concluding day of Banihal Youth Festival 2022. Although Banihal falls under the jurisdiction of the Jammu division, the region abuts the mountainous ring surrounding the Valley and has also seen spells of militant violence.

On 21 October, Kashmir’s divisional commissioner, PK Pole inaugurated a Kids Festival at Town Hall in the southern district of Shopian. The festival was organised by a Chennai-based start-up 'Jadooz', which had earlier established two mini cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian districts back in September.