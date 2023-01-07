Crime & Punishment: Do Air India Incidents Teach Us The Art of Getting Away?

Now question time! 6E (code for IndiGo) must be taking a bow at the moment but the 6Cs have some work to do including responding to DGCA’s detailed show cause notice.

Crew: What were the cabin supervisor and crew thinking ? Why was the victim not offered any available empty seat—I don’t see how class matters in this situation which would allow her to distance herself and recover somewhat from this ugly and unpleasant ordeal. Why did you not treat the lady who presumably must have been traumatised, with more empathy?

Did you realise that this in fact, was a criminal offense not just an uncivil act? What if the perpetrator had held a knife to his co passenger’s throat or if he had sexually assaulted her, would your reaction have been as muted?

Captain: How does one continue calmly flying an aircraft while such drama is unfolding in the cabins? Were you aware that this was a more serious misdemeanor than just bad behavior in a drunken state? Did you advise the crew to treat the victim with kid gloves and empathy? Did you go and meet the victim, leaving your co-pilot to manage for a bit? Who precisely did you report the matter to upon landing? Did you inform the airline security and raise the matter with your superior in line of command? What if the perpetrator had held a knife to his co-passenger’s throat or if he had sexually assaulted or harmed in some manner, would your reaction have been as muted?

Campbell: Did your Executive Director, Operations presumably, next in line of command, rush into your room aghast to inform you of this bizarre incident? What was your next step?

Did you think the incident was so unpleasant that it was best to just cover it up? Were you overwhelmed with so much on your plate that it seemed easier to turn a blind eye: it would blow over like the rest of the mini crisis you face daily? Did you consider filing a police report at this stage? You are new to India and unfamiliar with its rules and laws but did anyone around you point out that this falls in the category of a criminal offense? Where, Mr Campbell, do we go from here?

Chandra: Dear Mr Chandra, where do we go from here? Admittedly, none of this is your doing but you do face the unenviable task of fixing it all. This gigantic bomb lies firmly in your court. Glad not to be in your shoes!

Citizens: Are we going to abandon the use of washrooms on AI flights? I understand that the state of washrooms on the erstwhile national carrier is not something to write home about, but if all of us collectively decide to refrain from using them and do our business in the cabins, the flight might be a trifle smelly.

Country: What kind of society are we becoming? Unless proven to be mentally unstable, what allows any man to think he can get away with this kind of behavior in the air or on ground? Will we hurt or sexually assault co-passengers next and hope to abscond after the act?