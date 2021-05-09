Desperate to Block Mamata, How Left Lost Support of Muslim Voters

As a politically opinionated person, I want to share my views and express my reasons for the lack of trust in CPI(M). This opinion is a small effort to bring back the vibrant political diversity a parliament needs today.

As citizens and voters, we all believe that Bengal CPI(M) still has a huge political potential and we need their progressive politics now more than ever. It is high time to do introspection for CPI(M) on why it is failing its voters like us again and again.